Lions re-sign OL Ross Pierschbacher

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed OL Ross Pierschbacher. Contract terms were not disclosed.
Pierschbacher appeared in three games for Detroit last season after spending time on the team's practice squad and active roster. He also played in three games for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 and in five games for the Washington Commanders in 2019.
Pierschbacher was originally selected by the Commanders in the fifth round (153rd overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Alabama.