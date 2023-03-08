TWENTYMAN: 10 free agents that could interest Lions

The official start of the new league year and free agency is one week away, and that's when the retooling of Detroit's 2023 roster can officially begin for Lions general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell.

Over his first two seasons as general manager, Holmes has signed a lot of free agents to one-year contracts and really focused on re-signing his own free agents. This year he has the most cap space he's had in his tenure to work with this offseason.

"We're always going to be very strategic and selective with our approach," Holmes said after the season. "Regardless of how many resources you have, how much money you can spend, we always are very selective and strategic with how we go about free agency."

With that being said, here is my list of 10 potential free agents that could interest the Lions:

1. CB JAMEL DEAN, TAMPA BAY