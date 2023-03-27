Lions sign free agent LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Mar 27, 2023 at 01:55 PM

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed free agent LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Reeves-Maybin, originally selected by the Lions in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Tennessee, returns to Detroit after spending the 2022 season with the Houston Texans, where he logged nine defensive tackles and six special teams tackles.

Combining his previous stints with Detroit (2017-21) and Houston, Reeves-Maybin has appeared in 87-career games (14 starts) and has totaled 140 defensive tackles, 47 special teams tackles, eight tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin photos

View photos of new Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

Houston Texans linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) runs during an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
1 / 12

Houston Texans linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) runs during an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during an NFL preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, August 25, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
2 / 12

Houston Texans linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during an NFL preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, August 25, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) looks to defend during an NFL Football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
3 / 12

Houston Texans linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) looks to defend during an NFL Football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
4 / 12

Houston Texans linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) lines up for the snap during an NFL preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, August 25, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
5 / 12

Houston Texans linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) lines up for the snap during an NFL preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, August 25, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jamal Agnew (39) is tackled by Houston Texans linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) and linebacker Garret Wallow (32) on a punt return during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
6 / 12

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jamal Agnew (39) is tackled by Houston Texans linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) and linebacker Garret Wallow (32) on a punt return during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) before an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
7 / 12

Houston Texans linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) before an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints running back Devine Ozigbo (28) is hit buy Houston Texans safety Grayland Arnold (35) and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) on a run during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
8 / 12

New Orleans Saints running back Devine Ozigbo (28) is hit buy Houston Texans safety Grayland Arnold (35) and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) on a run during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
9 / 12

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 19, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
10 / 12

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 19, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
11 / 12

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
12 / 12

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Lions re-sign QB Nate Sudfeld

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they have re-signed QB Nate Sudfeld.

news

Dates announced for 2024 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light in Detroit

Visit Detroit announced, in collaboration with the NFL, that the 2024 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light will take place April 25-27, 2024.

news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have signed unrestricted free agent DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent LS Jake McQuaide

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have signed unrestricted free agent LS Jake McQuaide.

news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent OL Graham Glasgow

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have signed unrestricted free agent OL Graham Glasgow.

news

Lions re-sign S C.J. Moore to contract extension through the 2024 season

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have re-signed S C.J. Moore to a contract extension through the 2024 season.

news

Lions re-sign K Michael Badgley

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have re-signed K Michael Badgley.

news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent CB Emmanuel Moseley

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have signed unrestricted free agent CB Emmanuel Moseley.

news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent RB David Montgomery

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have signed unrestricted free agent RB David Montgomery.

news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent CB Cameron Sutton

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have signed unrestricted free agent CB Cameron Sutton.

news

Lions re-sign CB Will Harris

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have re-signed CB Will Harris.

Advertising