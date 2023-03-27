Lions sign free agent LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed free agent LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin. Contract terms were not disclosed.
Reeves-Maybin, originally selected by the Lions in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Tennessee, returns to Detroit after spending the 2022 season with the Houston Texans, where he logged nine defensive tackles and six special teams tackles.
Combining his previous stints with Detroit (2017-21) and Houston, Reeves-Maybin has appeared in 87-career games (14 starts) and has totaled 140 defensive tackles, 47 special teams tackles, eight tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
View photos of new Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin.