Meet the Prospect: Jack Campbell

How he stacks up: Most draft analysts thought Campbell would be a second-round pick ahead of the Combine but after his performance in Indy there's been some talk about him sneaking into the second half of the first round.

NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks lists Campbell as the No. 3 linebacker available in this draft behind Arkansas' Drew Sanders and Trenton Simpson of Clemson. NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah lists Campbell as the second best linebacker in the class behind Simpson and his No. 50 overall prospect.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic puts Campbell as the fourth best linebacker in the class and his No. 73 overall player. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., Todd McShay, Jordan Reid and Matt Miller all list Campbell as the third best inside linebacker prospect in the draft behind Simpson and Sanders.

What he had to say: "I feel like non-negotiables at linebacker are your eyes and your feet," Campbell said at the Combine. "It starts right there. It's simple stuff. A lot of people kind of overlook it and take it to a new level, that I don't think you need to take it to. I think you have to stay true to yourself and your fundamentals and then the mental aspect.