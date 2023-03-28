Why adding a versatile DB like Gardner-Johnson was important to Holmes, Lions

The same goes for veteran secondary additions like Cam Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley . Holmes said it was a mission of his to improve the defense heading into the offseason and he thought the secondary was a little young with players like Joseph, Jeff Okudah (who only played in 10 games his first two seasons) and Jerry Jacobs playing key roles. He wanted to add some competition and veteran presence to the DB room and he certainly accomplished that in free agency.

"I told you guys at end of the season, we're gonna add to our defense," Holmes said. "We just needed to get better there. We're just very young at that (DB) position, so to add some guys with some more experience, add some guys with more versatility, but we just want to get better there, and we still got some young guys that are still growing, but obviously, that was an area of emphasis and that will continue to be."