Lions sign unrestricted free agent CB Cameron Sutton

Mar 16, 2023 at 09:05 AM

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agent CB Cameron Sutton. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Sutton joins the Lions after six seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2017-22), where he appeared in 84-career games (39 starts) and recorded 164 tackles (140 solo), 38 pass defenses, eight interceptions, eight tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, three quarterback hits, 2.0 sacks and one fumble recovery.

In 16 games played (15 starts) last season, Sutton totaled 43 tackles (35 solo) and set career-highs in pass defenses (15) and interceptions (three).

He originally entered the NFL as a third-round selection (94th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Tennessee by the Steelers.

Cameron Sutton photos

View photos of new Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) celebrates an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
Joshua A. Bickel/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) reacts to a call during a NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) reacts with teammates before an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) intercepts a pass intended for New York Jets wide receiver Jeff Smith (16) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Don Wright/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) looks on during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) celebrates with teammates after making an interception during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Jeff Dean/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) is announced before an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) is upended by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) after making a catch during the second half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/David Richard)
David Richard/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) celebrates after breaking up a pass during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) reacts to an incomplete pass in the end zone against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) leads the defensive backs group before an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) hits Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Don Wright/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) cannot make a catch against Pittsburgh Steelers' Cameron Sutton (20) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) celebrates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Atlanta. The Pittsburgh Steelers won 19-16. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) celebrates after a tackle during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) intercepts a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) during the first half of an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
