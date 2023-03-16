Lions sign unrestricted free agent CB Cameron Sutton

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agent CB Cameron Sutton. Contract terms were not disclosed.
Sutton joins the Lions after six seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2017-22), where he appeared in 84-career games (39 starts) and recorded 164 tackles (140 solo), 38 pass defenses, eight interceptions, eight tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, three quarterback hits, 2.0 sacks and one fumble recovery.
In 16 games played (15 starts) last season, Sutton totaled 43 tackles (35 solo) and set career-highs in pass defenses (15) and interceptions (three).
He originally entered the NFL as a third-round selection (94th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Tennessee by the Steelers.
View photos of new Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton.