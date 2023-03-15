Campbell seals deal with Cominsky: 'I'm dying to have you here'

"I told my wife I'm going to Detroit," Cominsky said after receiving that text. "That's the leader around here and when he sends you a text like that it's like, 'OK, this organization wants me back for sure.'"

Cominsky loves the coaching staff and the family atmosphere Campbell and his staff have built. He said they come to work but it doesn't feel like a business, but rather a family, and that's what he wanted to be a part of.

Not only was Cominsky a playmaker for Detroit's defense this past season, but he also did a lot of the dirty work that allowed others to make plays. Aidan Hutchinson can thank Cominsky for teeing up a number of sacks for him by taking on double teams or freeing him up when the two stunted upfront.

"When we lost him for that period of time, it did affect us because there's a lot of things that he does that go unseen from the outside," Campbell said of Cominsky. "I think there's a number of things when it comes to our stunt games and setting up our rush patterns that he is kind of our point guy on a little bit if you will.