Injury Report

Lions vs. Panthers injury report: Oct. 6

Oct 06, 2023 at 03:45 PM

Detroit Lions

Player Position Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status
Brian Branch DB ankle NP NP NP out
Jason Cabinda FB knee NP NP NP out
James Mitchell TE hamstring not listed not listed NP doubtful
Amon-Ra St. Brown WR abdomen NP NP NP doubtful
Taylor Decker T ankle LP LP FP questionable
Jahmyr Gibbs RB hamstring not listed not listed LP questionable
Kerby Joseph S hip LP LP FP questionable
Emmanuel Moseley CB knee/hamstring LP LP FP questionable
Julian Okwara LB shoulder LP LP FP questionable
Josh Reynolds WR groin LP LP FP questionable
Halapoulivaati Vaitai G knee LP LP FP questionable
Jameson Williams WR not injury related** FP FP FP questionable
Frank Ragnow C toe/resting player NP FP NP

*The Lions did not practice on Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.

**Return from suspension

