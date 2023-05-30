Lions offseason questions: Breakout player

Mike O'Hara: Running back Jahmyr Gibbs

Athletic skills and opportunity make Gibbs my choice. That's expecting a lot from a rookie, but there is a lot that favors Gibbs to hit the ground running – and receiving – in the Lions' offense.

Gibbs has speed (4.36 time in the 40), he led Alabama in rushing and receiving in 2022, and he has veteran David Montgomery to share the load and keep him fresh.

Playing in offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's scheme opens the door for Gibbs to have a big rookie season.

PJ's Pick: Running back David Montgomery

Stop me if you've heard this before - the Lions want to run the ball.