Lions offseason questions: New Lion to watch

The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books. The Detroit Lions selected eight players to make up their newest draft class, five on offense and three on defense.

Between the draft and free agency, there are a lot of new players to keep an eye on as the Lions continue to work their way through the offseason training program.

Which new Lion are you most excited to see hit the field in 2023? I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:

Tim Twentyman: Tight end Sam LaPorta

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs is the easy answer, but I'm kind of excited to see how offensive coordinator Ben Johnson deploys tight end Sam LaPorta, who split time just about equally at Iowa playing in-line, out wide and in the slot. LaPorta's elusive and tough once he gets the ball in his hands. Lions' tight ends recorded 12 touchdowns last season (a franchise record) despite trading away T.J. Hockenson at the deadline.