Lions offseason questions: New Lion to watch

May 09, 2023 at 07:00 AM
Former Lions play Glover Quin during talking to Managing Director of DetroitLions.com Lindsay Miller during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Lindsay Miller

Managing Director Detroitlions.com

The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books. The Detroit Lions selected eight players to make up their newest draft class, five on offense and three on defense.

Between the draft and free agency, there are a lot of new players to keep an eye on as the Lions continue to work their way through the offseason training program.

Which new Lion are you most excited to see hit the field in 2023? I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:

Tim Twentyman: Tight end Sam LaPorta

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs is the easy answer, but I'm kind of excited to see how offensive coordinator Ben Johnson deploys tight end Sam LaPorta, who split time just about equally at Iowa playing in-line, out wide and in the slot. LaPorta's elusive and tough once he gets the ball in his hands. Lions' tight ends recorded 12 touchdowns last season (a franchise record) despite trading away T.J. Hockenson at the deadline.

LaPorta has a chance to make an immediate impact as tight end No. 1, and it will be fun to see how Johnson decides to use him because Johnson showed last season he can be very creative with that position in the passing game.

Mike O'Hara: Defensive back Brian Branch

That safety from Alabama the Lions drafted in the second round is the new player I'm most excited to see. So is the cornerback. And so is the nickel back.

Branch showed remarkable versatility in college that gives him the ability to play all three of those positions. I can't wait to see it.

Related Links

PJ's Pick: Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson

As much as I loved to watch Branch at Alabama, I'm most excited to see the player showing him the ropes as a do-it-all defensive back.

Gardner-Johnson tied for the league-lead in interceptions last year, playing primarily at safety for the NFC Champion Eagles. With more time expected at nickel for the Lions, Gardner-Johnson should be around the ball even more, giving one of the NFL's best playmakers a chance to do just that. A player with his production, plus his unmatched trash talking? Grab some popcorn, it's about to get fun.

Offseason workout photos: May 8, 2023

View photos from offseason workouts on Monday, May 8, 2023.

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 50

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 50

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 50

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 50

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 50

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 50

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor (52) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 50

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor (52) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 50

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 50

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 50

Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Jake McQuaide (50) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 50

Detroit Lions long snapper Jake McQuaide (50) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 50

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 50

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54), Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 50

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54), Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 50

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 50

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 50

Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 50

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 50

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 50

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 50

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 50

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 50

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13), Detroit Lions running back Greg Bell (29), Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 50

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13), Detroit Lions running back Greg Bell (29), Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 50

Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 50

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 50

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 50

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Quarterbacks Coach Mark Brunell, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 50

Detroit Lions Quarterbacks Coach Mark Brunell, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 50

Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 50

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions tackle Obinna Eze (65), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions tackle Darrin Paulo (69), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 50

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions tackle Obinna Eze (65), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions tackle Darrin Paulo (69), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 50

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13), Detroit Lions running back Greg Bell (29), Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 50

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13), Detroit Lions running back Greg Bell (29), Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Obinna Eze (65), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions tackle Darrin Paulo (69) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 50

Detroit Lions tackle Obinna Eze (65), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions tackle Darrin Paulo (69) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 50

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 50

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
39 / 50

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
40 / 50

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
41 / 50

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
42 / 50

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Ross Pierschbacher (66), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions tackle Obinna Eze (65) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
43 / 50

Detroit Lions guard Ross Pierschbacher (66), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions tackle Obinna Eze (65) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Scottie Montgomery during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
44 / 50

Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Scottie Montgomery during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
45 / 50

Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
46 / 50

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
47 / 50

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
48 / 50

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
49 / 50

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
50 / 50

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Editor's Pick: Cornerback Cam Sutton

I'm very interested to see how the entire revamped secondary looks, but if I had to narrow my focus, I choose Sutton because he signed the longest deal of the group.

Sutton seems like the perfect fit for what the Lions are trying to do on defense. He recorded 15 pass breakups last season and has a nose for the football.

Related Content

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Jack Campbell, pride of Cedar Falls, Iowa, hopes to be the pride of the Lions

news

Lions prepared to start season with veteran receiver group

Led by Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit has experienced wideouts in position to begin the year.

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes gained significant value with 6 draft day trades

news

Detroit Lions piloting Michigan girls high school flag football league

The Detroit Lions Football Education team leads the creation of the first ever league of its kind for the State of Michigan.

Advertising