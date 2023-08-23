NOTEBOOK: Why rookie Brian Branch loves playing nickel cornerback

And after watching Detroit's offensive line operate, paired with a versatile one-two punch at running back with veteran David Montgomery and rookie first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs, Scottie Montgomery thinks the Lions' run game can be special. Both Montgomery and Gibbs had explosive runs in Tuesday's full-contact scrimmage against the No. 1 defense.

Scottie Montgomery singled out Pro Bowl right tackle Penei Sewell as being one of the most special players he's come across.

"I've seen a lot of ball, I've been around a lot of ball and, not calling one guy out from that group, because all of them deserve it, but late last night, I just went back and looked at the film and when you watch number 58 (Sewell), he's special," Montgomery said.

"I mean he could probably play a number of positions outside of the o-line position, skill included. So, o-line-wise, definitely they have stood out."

