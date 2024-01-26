Lions at 49ers injury report: Jan. 26

Detroit Lions
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Jonah Jackson
|G
|knee
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|knee
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|Hendon Hooker
|QB
|tooth
|not listed
|not listed
|NP
|questionable
|Chase Lucas
|CB
|illness
|not listed
|NP
|LP
|questionable
|Alex Anzalone
|LB
|shoulder/ribs
|LP
|LP
|FP
|James Houston
|LB
|ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|knee
|NP
|LP
|FP
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|ankle/toe/knee/back
|NP
|NP
|FP
|Josh Reynolds
|WR
|ribs
|LP
|LP
|FP
*The Lions conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.