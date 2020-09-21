KEY QUESTIONS: What did Patricia think of Okudah's debut?

What did he think of cornerback Jeff Okudah's debut?

The Lions' first-round pick (No. 3 overall) made his debut Sunday after missing Week 1 with a hamstring injury. Okudah played every defensive snap, with mixed results.

Pro Football Focus credited him with giving up seven receptions on 10 targets for 121 yards.

"It's hard to take a look at yesterday's game and really think that there was anybody who stood out in a positive way," Patricia said. "I think there's a lot of plays on the field that we all need to do a better job of, including Jeff.

"I thought he did a good job playing within the game and certainly there's some plays out there we would like him to do better on than he did yesterday and improve on, but first game, lot coming at him from different directions, and great players on the field, so that was positive and we have a long way to go."

What will Okudah's role be when veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant returns?