TIM AND MIKE: Week 2 observations

Sep 21, 2020 at 11:31 AM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Blown leads: The Lions are the first team in NFL history to blow a double-digit lead in four straight games, according to Elias. The Lions fell to the Packers Sunday (42-21) after holding a 14-3 lead. Detroit led 23-6 in Week 1 vs. Chicago before dropping that contest (27-23). Detroit led Green Bay 17-3 Week 17 last year and lost (23-20). The Lions were up on Denver 10-0 Week 16 last year before falling (27-17). The Lions have to find that killer instinct to be able to put teams away when they have double-digit leads. – Tim Twentyman

The Committee: That's what the running back position has been for the Lions in the first two weeks. Of the 59 plays run by the offense Sunday, rookie D’Andre Swift had the most snaps with 20 – or roughly one third of the snaps. Next was Kerryon Johnson with 19. Adrian Peterson had 15 -- and a team high of 41 yards rushing. Ty Johnson had five. – Mike O'Hara

Good find: A case can be made that Detroit's most valuable player through the first two weeks of the 2020 season has been first-year punter Jack Fox, who is currently leading the NFL with a net punting average of 51.3 yards per kick. Fox's gross punting average of 52.0 yards per kick ranks fourth in the league. – Tim Twentyman

The Unbeatens: That's the case for the Lions' first three opponents. They've lost to the Bears and Packers, and next up is Sunday's road game with the Arizona Cardinals. All three teams are 2-0. And the Saints, who the Lions play in Week 4 before their bye, are 1-0 going into Monday night's road game against Las Vegas. – Mike O'Hara

Okudah debut: Rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah played every defensive snap for the Lions in his NFL debut Sunday. For the game, Okudah was targeted 10 times and allowed seven receptions for 121 yards, per Pro Football Focus statistics. He also led the Lions with seven tackles. – Tim Twentyman

Lions at Packers Week 2 Photos

View photos from Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers Week 2 game at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Green Bay.

NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions huddle before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions linebacker Jason Cabinda (45) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) celebrates after scoring a touchdown. during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (30) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) celebrate during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Dee Virgin (36) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) sacks Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Lions/Detroit Lions

Rookie efficiency: Rookie wide receiver Quintez Cephus got the same production against the Packers as he did in Game 1 vs. the Bears, and he did it with less work. Cephus had three catches on three targets for 54 yards against the Packers. He had a long reception of 36 yards. Against the Bears, he had three catches on 10 targets for 43 yards, with a long reception of 20 yards. – Mike O'Hara

Pressure and a lack thereof: There are a number of reasons the Lions fell to the Packers Sunday. An inability to stop the run, a costly turnover and some untimely penalties all played a factor. But here's one from Pro Football Focus that jumped out to me. Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was pressured on 27 percent of his drop backs, compared to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers being pressured on just 6.9 percent of his. – Tim Twentyman

Advertising