TIM AND MIKE: Week 2 observations

Blown leads: The Lions are the first team in NFL history to blow a double-digit lead in four straight games, according to Elias. The Lions fell to the Packers Sunday (42-21) after holding a 14-3 lead. Detroit led 23-6 in Week 1 vs. Chicago before dropping that contest (27-23). Detroit led Green Bay 17-3 Week 17 last year and lost (23-20). The Lions were up on Denver 10-0 Week 16 last year before falling (27-17). The Lions have to find that killer instinct to be able to put teams away when they have double-digit leads. – Tim Twentyman