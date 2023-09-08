RECAP: Lions at Chiefs

What a statement the Detroit Lions made Thursday night on a national stage.

Head coach Dan Campbell and the Lions went into GEHA Field at Arrowhead on a night when the Kansas City Chiefs raised their Super Bowl banner and defeated the defending champions and reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes, 21-20.

A David Montgomery 8-yard touchdown run gave the Lions a 21-20 lead with just over seven minutes remaining in the game. The Lions' defense did their part from there forcing a three and out and turnover on downs, and the offense was able to whittle away the final two minutes of the game behind their stout offensive line and run game.

It was a complete team effort to start the year 1-0.

Campbell has proven he isn't afraid to gamble a bit, and Detroit's first touchdown of the 2023 season was set up by a fake punt direct snap to linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin on a 4th and 2 at Detroit's 17-yard line. Reeves-Maybin rushed up the middle for a 3-yard gain. Quarterback Jared Goff and the offense did the rest from there capping off a 14-play, 91-yard drive with a 9-yard Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown touchdown to give the Lions a 7-0 lead.