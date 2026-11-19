DETROIT - In honor of U.S. military members, veterans and their families, the Detroit Lions will join the National Football League in celebrating its annual Salute to Service initiative during the team's Nov. 22 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Salute to Service is the NFL's ongoing commitment to honor, empower and connect with the nation's military community. Through community initiatives, in-game activations and the team's 2026 Salute to Service Award nominee, Special Teams Coordinator Dave Fipp, the Lions are proud to recognize those who have served and continue to serve our country.

COMMUNITY INITIATIVES

This year, the Detroit Lions partnered with Troopster, a cause-driven organization dedicated to supporting deployed service members, military spouses and families through resources and personalized care packages. From Memorial Day to this November, the Lions worked with Troopster to distribute 350 care packages to over 20 units and ships across four branches of the military. Lions RB Jacob Saylors and EDGE Anthony Lucas both helped pack deployment kits in October at Ford Field. Each package was specifically prepared for a deployed Lions fan, extending the team's connection with One Pride worldwide.

Shortly before the club's trip to Munich, Germany, the Lions teamed up with the Stronger Warrior Foundation for the One Pride Warrior service project. Lions LB Derrick Barnes and LB Jack Campbell honored Marine veteran Gabriel Morales through improvements to his home in Wyandotte, Mich., assisting with landscaping, painting and home beautification projects. Carrier Great Lakes donated and installed a new HVAC unit in Morales' house in appreciation of his service.

On Saturday, the Lions will welcome families from the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors [TAPS] to the Meijer Performance Center for a special experience honoring their fallen loved ones. The families will also be recognized on the field before the national anthem, and Lions players will wear the initials of their fallen loved ones on their helmets during Sunday's game.

IN-GAME ACTIVATIONS

This week's Folds of Honor recognition will honor U.S. Army Captain Thomas Mengesha, a veteran injured due to his service. Captain Mengesha served in the U.S. Army for over 20 years in several roles including military intelligence as an adjutant for base support at Battalion North in Kuwait. In partnership with Anheuser Busch, FOH provides educational scholarships to families of fallen or disabled servicemembers and first responders. Captain Mengesha's son, Troy will be receiving a scholarship on Sunday to support his academic growth.

The Lions will also recognize their "That Deserves a Crown" recipient pregame, a program in partnership with Crown Royal highlighting a One Pride member active in the community. U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class, Byron Gordy will be honored on field for his endless work helping feed Thanksgiving dinner to families in need and unhoused individuals across the city.

The national anthem will be performed by Detroit-native United States Air Force Staff Sergeant, Melan Karney□ White. During the national anthem, Lions Loyal Members who have served will hold the large American flag on field, along with six flags representing each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces. Presenting the colors of the United States of America for the national anthem is the Michigan Army National Guard.

Once the game kicks off, the Lions are partnering with the MITorchbearer, an organization dedicated to connecting American youth directly with the men and women who shaped our nation, to recognize multiple World War II veterans, Rosie the Riveters and Tuskegee Airmen.

WWII Veterans:

Raymond "Ray" Hiatt - U.S. Navy

Elmer Knox - Merchant Marines/U.S. Air Force, WWII 6 Korean War Veteran Robert Weber - U.S. Army

Mural Chewe - U.S. Navy

Roland "Pete" Shelby - U.S. Army/Army Reserve Lawrence "Larry" Bennett - U.S. Army

WWII Rosie the Riveters:

WWII Homeland Women of Aviation

Fran Masters Delphine Klaput Virginia Rusch

Tuskegee Airmen:

Bill Welborne - U.S. Air Force

During the first half, the club will celebrate Kristyn Robinson, the team's Salute to Service Touchdown for Teachers honoree. Robinson began volunteering with veteran organizations as a student and has continued that commitment throughout her career as an educator, teaching students about the importance of military appreciation and service.

At halftime, the Lions will announce the kickoff of their annual Toy Drive presented by Meijer, partnering with the local Detroit Marine Corps Reserve Toys for T□ts program. Fans are encouraged to bring unwrapped toys to the collection locations at Ford Field during the Lions vs. Bears game on November 26 and during the Lions vs. Titans game on December 13. All donations benefit Toys for Tots - a national initiative of the U.S. Marine Corps - who deliver the toys to children and families this holiday season. Members of the First Battalion, 24th Marines, 25th Regiment - from Selfridge Air Base -will be recognized on-field to kick off the Toy Drive.

Hometown Hero, Purple Heart recipient and retired Corporal Bob Meloche will be recognized on field during the third quarter. Meloche served in the U.S. Army, earning the rank of corporal before being wounded in combat and receiving the Purple Heart in recognition of his service and sacrifice.

Fans attending the game who are active or former service members can also pick up a complimentary Salute to Service challenge coin at guest service locations on the stadium concourse.

SALUTE TD SERVICE AWARD NOMINEE: DAVE FIPP

As part of the NFL's annual Salute to Service program, the Detroit Lions have nominated Special Teams Coordinator Dave Fipp as the team's honoree for the 2026 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.

Inspired by his father, a Vietnam War veteran, Fipp has used his platform in the NFL to recognize and support service members, veterans and military families. He continued to educate his audience on the U.S. Navy Blue Angels' work, an organization whose flight demonstrations and community outreach showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps while inspiring a culture of excellence and service.