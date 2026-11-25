Allen Park, Mich. – Please see below for the following statements on the passing of Lions Owner/Chair Emeritus Martha Firestone Ford.

In celebration of Mrs. Ford's life, Ford Field will honor the matriarch of the organization with a moment of silence prior to Thursday's kickoff against the Chicago Bears. Detroit Lions players will wear customized "MFF" helmet decals with plans to debut a jersey patch beginning Sunday, Dec. 6 against the Atlanta Falcons.

DETROIT LIONS PRESIDENT & CEO RICH HADDAD

"Mrs. Ford was an icon whose passion for this team and community was unmatched. She was a remarkable woman and a trailblazer who led with quiet strength, warmth and grace. We are fortunate to be part of the enormous legacy she leaves behind, and we continue to honor her unwavering commitment to our fans. She will be missed greatly across our organization, the city of Detroit, the state of Michigan, and the NFL."

FORMER DETROIT LIONS PRESIDENT & CEO ROD WOOD

"Mrs. Ford was a passionate Detroiter and a passionate Lions fan. She gave generously to both and will be remembered for her compassion and commitment. Without her stewardship, the organization would have faced an uncertain future. She stabilized the team's legacy in Detroit and laid the foundation for the success the Lions are experiencing today. I had the honor of working with her for over 20 years across many capacities and will greatly miss her sense of humor, her wisdom, and her enduring positivity for the world around her."

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

"All of us at Ford are deeply saddened by the passing of Martha Firestone Ford. Throughout her life, she set an example of grace, generosity of spirit and service to others. Her legacy lives on in the city she cherished, the people she uplifted and the values she embodied. She will be deeply missed, and her example will continue to guide the company and the community she loved. Ford Motor Company extends its deepest sympathies to the Ford family and the Detroit Lions organization, and joins Detroit and all of Michigan in honoring her remarkable life."

JANE GOODELL & NFL COMMISSIONER ROGER GOODELL

"Martha was special. She cared so deeply about her family, the players, their fans, and the city of Detroit. She was committed to making the Lions - and the game of football - better. Martha and her husband, William Clay Ford, led the franchise with dignity and integrity. We will miss her kindness and sweet sense of humor. We extend our deepest condolences to her children, the entire Ford family, and the Lions' organization."

PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME RB BARRY SANDERS

"Mrs. Ford was the definition of class. She was kind, funny and down-to-earth. Since I was drafted by the Lions in 1989, she always warmly welcomed me and my family. I feel lucky to have known her, and have so many fond memories of her that I will always cherish. I'm sending my deepest condolences to her family especially Sheila, Bill, Muff and Elizabeth, her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed."

DETROIT PISTONS OWNER TOM GORES

"Martha Firestone Ford was an extraordinary woman whose grace, strength and generosity left an enduring legacy in Detroit. She was an inspiration to those of us who believe in the power of sports to bring people together and make a difference in their lives. I admire the way she led and her deep commitment to our community. My family and the entire Pistons organization send our love and heartfelt condolences to Sheila, the Ford family and everyone in the Lions organization."

CEO OF ILITCH COMPANIES CHRIS ILITCH AND DETROIT RED WINGS OWNER & SECRETARY-TREASURER MARIAN ILITCH

"Detroit lost a legend today with the passing of Martha Firestone Ford. Mrs. Ford was a remarkable leader, a trailblazer in sports, a loving mother and wife, and a devoted member of the Detroit community. For more than six decades, she helped steward the Detroit Lions with grace and strength, with this city and its fans as her North Star. Her work on behalf of Detroit went well beyond football. Through Henry Ford Health and many organizations serving women, children, and families, she made Detroit a better place to live. Our families have shared a love of this city and its teams for generations. We admire what she built and are grateful that the Ford family continues to give back to Detroit. Our thoughts are with Sheila, Martha, Bill, Elizabeth, and the entire Ford family during this time."

CHICAGO BEARS CHAIRMAN GEORGE H. McCASKEY

"Mrs. Ford was a stalwart of our League. She guided the Lions quietly and steadily. Her philanthropic and community support of the greater Detroit area had no bounds. Mrs. Ford was a fierce competitor and dear friend. She and Virginia McCaskey spoke often and fondly of sitting together in the stands for Lions-Bears games at Tiger Stadium and at Wrigley Field – something unheard of in today's NFL. Tomorrow, when we play the Lions on Thanksgiving at Ford Field, Mrs. Ford will be on our minds and in our hearts. We extend our condolences to Sheila, the Ford and Firestone families, and to the Pride."

MINNESOTA VIKINGS OWNERS MARK & ZYGI WILF

"On behalf of the Wilf family and the Minnesota Vikings organization, we extend our sincere condolences to the Ford family and the Detroit Lions players, coaches and staff following the passing of Martha Firestone Ford. Martha represented the best of family ownership in professional sports. She led with kindness, humility and integrity, qualities that left a lasting impact on the Lions organization and the National Football League. She had a genuine love for the game of football, which was surpassed only by her devotion to family and the Detroit community. While our teams competed on the field, we admired Martha's commitment to the NFL, her generosity in giving back, and her belief in multi-generational family ownership. She was truly one of the league's most impactful owners. Our thoughts are with Martha's family and all those who were fortunate to know her."

GREEN BAY PACKERS