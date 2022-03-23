Hughes likes the plan & opportunity Lions coaches have for him

Hughes has experience playing both outside and in the slot throughout his career, and expects to come in and compete for a starting role at either spot. Amani Oruwariye returns as the Lions' No. 1 cornerback on the outside after a breakout 2021 season. Second-year cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu showed some good things on the outside last season when healthy, as did slot corner AJ Parker. The team is also expected to get Jeff Okudah (Achilles) and Jerry Jacobs (ACL) back before the start of the season to compete for playing time.