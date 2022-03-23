Lions sign unrestricted free agent CB Mike Hughes

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agent CB Mike Hughes. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Hughes appeared in 17 games (five starts) for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021, totaling 45 tackles (38 solo), one interception, six pass defenses, four forced fumbles and one fumble returned for a touchdown.

He joined the Chiefs in the 2021 offseason via trade with the Minnesota Vikings. Hughes spent three seasons (2018-20) with the Vikings after the team drafted him in the first round (30th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of UCF.