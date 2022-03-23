Lions sign unrestricted free agent LB Chris Board

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agent LB Chris Board. Contract terms were not disclosed.
Board joins the Lions after four seasons (2018-21) with the Baltimore Ravens, where he appeared in 63 games (two starts) and recorded 59 tackles (31 solo), 2.5 sacks, one pass defense, two forced fumbles and 35 special teams tackles (21 solo).
He originally entered the NFL with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State following the 2018 NFL Draft.