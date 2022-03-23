Meet the Prospect: Kyle Hamilton

Mar 23, 2022 at 08:17 AM
Name: Kyle Hamilton

Position: Safety

School: Notre Dame

Ht/Wt: 6-4, 220

40-yard dash: 4.59 seconds

Bench: Did not bench

Vertical: 38 inches

Broad: 131 inches

3-cone: 6.9 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.32 seconds

Meet the Prospect: Kyle Hamilton

View photos of NFL prospect Kyle Hamilton.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton (14) defends against Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Tre Tucker (7) during a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct 2, 2021 in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati won 24-13. (Brandon Sloter via AP)
1 / 10

Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton (14) defends against Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Tre Tucker (7) during a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct 2, 2021 in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati won 24-13. (Brandon Sloter via AP)

Brandon Sloter/2021 National Football League
Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (14) during an NCAA football game against Florida State on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
2 / 10

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (14) during an NCAA football game against Florida State on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton (14) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
3 / 10

Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton (14) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (14) reaches for Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boston, in this Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, file photo. Hamilton was selected to The Associated Press Preseason All-America first team defense, Monday Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
4 / 10

FILE - Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (14) reaches for Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boston, in this Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, file photo. Hamilton was selected to The Associated Press Preseason All-America first team defense, Monday Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Michael Dwyer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame defensive back Kyle Hamilton (14) dives into the end zone for a touchdown on a 34-yard interception as New Mexico quarterback Sheriron Jones (4) defends in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
5 / 10

Notre Dame defensive back Kyle Hamilton (14) dives into the end zone for a touchdown on a 34-yard interception as New Mexico quarterback Sheriron Jones (4) defends in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton (14) defends during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Alabama won, 31-14. (Ric Tapia via AP)
6 / 10

Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton (14) defends during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Alabama won, 31-14. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/AP2021
Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden (18) and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, right, both attempt to catch a pass during the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
7 / 10

Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden (18) and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, right, both attempt to catch a pass during the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Roger Steinman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton (14) in coverage during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Alabama won, 31-14. (Ric Tapia via AP)
8 / 10

Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton (14) in coverage during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Alabama won, 31-14. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/AP2021
Notre Dame defensive back Kyle Hamilton (14) intercepts a pass for a 34-yard touchdown as New Mexico's Marcus Williams (88) pursues in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
9 / 10

Notre Dame defensive back Kyle Hamilton (14) intercepts a pass for a 34-yard touchdown as New Mexico's Marcus Williams (88) pursues in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame defensive back Kyle Hamilton (14) reacts after tackling Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry (10) on a fourth down play during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in South Bend, Ind.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
10 / 10

Notre Dame defensive back Kyle Hamilton (14) reacts after tackling Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry (10) on a fourth down play during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in South Bend, Ind.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
How he fits: The Lions re-signed veteran Tracy Walker to a contract extension through the 2024 season, but he still needs someone to start next to him.

Veteran Dean Marlowe is a free agent, and Will Harris had an up-and-down second season at safety before moving over to cornerback the second half of the year.

Hamilton has a unique blend of size, instincts and ball skills that make him one of the best safety prospects we've seen in some time. He's got the size to be an enforcer over the middle like Kam Chancellor, but the range and ball skills to play a free safety role as well. He can come down and cover athletic tight ends and play in the box as an extra linebacker or safety. He has so much position versatility for a creative defensive coordinator.

Key observations: Hamilton accumulated eight interceptions, 7.5 sacks, and broke up 16 passes in 31 college games, but those don't account for teams actively avoiding his coverage area at times.

He was one of just four freshman in the country to record at least four interceptions in 2019. Had a 10-tackle performance with an interception and a pass breakup in the ACC Championship Game in 2020.

Hamilton recorded three interceptions and defended four passes in just seven games played this past season because of a knee injury.

What they had to say about him: "Hamilton played in only seven games in 2021, as he injured his right knee against USC in late October and didn't return. There aren't many safeties with Hamilton's size and speed, and he was one of the most versatile defenders in the country in college," ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said of Hamilton after placing him at No. 4 on his Big Board.

"He had two interceptions against Florida State and added another in the win over Purdue. He had eight total in his career. Hamilton has the size to move up to the line of scrimmage and help in the running game and the speed and range to cover pass catchers out of the slot. He's exactly what NFL teams want in their first-round safeties."

How he stacks up: Hamilton is considered the best safety prospect in the draft. He's No. 4 on Kiper's Big Board of draft prospects.

He's listed as the No. 2 overall prospect by Scouts Inc, is No. 3 in NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50 prospects 2.0 and is the No. 1 safety prospect among Dane Brugler's Top 250 prospects (The Athletic).

