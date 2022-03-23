Meet the Prospect: Kyle Hamilton

Name: Kyle Hamilton
Position: Safety
School: Notre Dame
Ht/Wt: 6-4, 220
40-yard dash: 4.59 seconds
Bench: Did not bench
Vertical: 38 inches
Broad: 131 inches
3-cone: 6.9 seconds
20-yard shuttle: 4.32 seconds
How he fits: The Lions re-signed veteran Tracy Walker to a contract extension through the 2024 season, but he still needs someone to start next to him.
Veteran Dean Marlowe is a free agent, and Will Harris had an up-and-down second season at safety before moving over to cornerback the second half of the year.
Hamilton has a unique blend of size, instincts and ball skills that make him one of the best safety prospects we've seen in some time. He's got the size to be an enforcer over the middle like Kam Chancellor, but the range and ball skills to play a free safety role as well. He can come down and cover athletic tight ends and play in the box as an extra linebacker or safety. He has so much position versatility for a creative defensive coordinator.
Key observations: Hamilton accumulated eight interceptions, 7.5 sacks, and broke up 16 passes in 31 college games, but those don't account for teams actively avoiding his coverage area at times.
He was one of just four freshman in the country to record at least four interceptions in 2019. Had a 10-tackle performance with an interception and a pass breakup in the ACC Championship Game in 2020.
Hamilton recorded three interceptions and defended four passes in just seven games played this past season because of a knee injury.
What they had to say about him: "Hamilton played in only seven games in 2021, as he injured his right knee against USC in late October and didn't return. There aren't many safeties with Hamilton's size and speed, and he was one of the most versatile defenders in the country in college," ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said of Hamilton after placing him at No. 4 on his Big Board.
"He had two interceptions against Florida State and added another in the win over Purdue. He had eight total in his career. Hamilton has the size to move up to the line of scrimmage and help in the running game and the speed and range to cover pass catchers out of the slot. He's exactly what NFL teams want in their first-round safeties."
How he stacks up: Hamilton is considered the best safety prospect in the draft. He's No. 4 on Kiper's Big Board of draft prospects.
He's listed as the No. 2 overall prospect by Scouts Inc, is No. 3 in NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50 prospects 2.0 and is the No. 1 safety prospect among Dane Brugler's Top 250 prospects (The Athletic).