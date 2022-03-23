Meet the Prospect: Kyle Hamilton

Key observations: Hamilton accumulated eight interceptions, 7.5 sacks, and broke up 16 passes in 31 college games, but those don't account for teams actively avoiding his coverage area at times.

He was one of just four freshman in the country to record at least four interceptions in 2019. Had a 10-tackle performance with an interception and a pass breakup in the ACC Championship Game in 2020.

Hamilton recorded three interceptions and defended four passes in just seven games played this past season because of a knee injury.

What they had to say about him: "Hamilton played in only seven games in 2021, as he injured his right knee against USC in late October and didn't return. There aren't many safeties with Hamilton's size and speed, and he was one of the most versatile defenders in the country in college," ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said of Hamilton after placing him at No. 4 on his Big Board.