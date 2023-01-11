Holmes, Lions excited to see what Jameson Williams can do in 2023

"I don't think anything he did this year is anywhere remotely close to where he's going to go," Holmes said of Williams. "We'll determine what that role is and a lot of it is on him too. He's going to have to put the work in this offseason, he's going to have to be dedicated in his approach.

"We can provide all the resources and lay it all out, but he's going to have to take the accountability and do it on his own. But I've got a lot of faith and confidence in Jameson and obviously, because we traded up for him and made the move for him. We all had the same belief, so I think he's going to be just fine."

The Lions return veterans St. Brown, Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond from this year's receiver corps. DJ Chark is an unrestricted free agent.