Holmes committed to keeping Lions' OL a strength

The biggest strength of the Detroit Lions all season long was the play of their offensive line.
Detroit has one of the best tackle tandems in the league in veteran left tackle Taylor Decker and first-time All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell. Center Frank Ragnow is a two-time All-Pro, including this past season. He and Sewell were graded the top center and tackle in football by Pro Football Focus this year. Jonah Jackson and Graham Glasgow are both very good guards.
Lions general manager Brad Holmes won't overlook how important that unit is to the team's success this offseason when it's time to start reshaping the roster in free agency and the draft.
"That's what our team is. I mean, our offensive line, us being able to protect the quarterback and run the football like we do, that's extremely important," Holmes said after the season.
Holmes has some decisions to make this offseason regarding the o-line. Jackson and Glasgow are both headed to unrestricted free agency.
Ragnow talked after the season about the toll it took on him physically as he battled toe, ankle, knee and back injuries. He needs some time this offseason to figure out his injury situation and how it impacts his future.
"It takes a toll on you," Ragnow said. "It really takes a toll on you, so I need to find a way to get back to Frank and I don't regret any of this at all, but it weighs on you and I'm just going to take some time and really figure everything out to make sure that I'm feeling good, not only for me the football player but for me to be the best husband and best father and everything with that as well."
Ragnow, 28, has three years remaining on his four-year, $54 million contract.
"And look, Ragnow, it's only one of them on the planet, in my opinion," Holmes said of his veteran center. "But I have so much respect for him and for everything that he goes through and fights through that I'm just respectful of his time and his thoughts. And we're not going to pressure him to do anything or make any moves. But the communication will be diligent. It'll be thorough, it'll be respectful."
Decisions are looming, but Holmes was clear that keeping Detroit's offensive line one of the best in football is a big priority for him.
"That'll be an area that will not be overlooked," he said. "As good as it has been in the past, just those points that you've raised, it's definitely going to be a point of emphasis still."