2023 position breakdown: Running backs

Free agents: Craig Reynolds (exclusive rights), Zonovan Knight (exclusive rights)

Both players are expected back next season to compete for the depth spots behind Montgomery and Gibbs.

Reynolds is one of the best third running backs on any roster. He's a player that's rushed for 100 yards in a game when given the opportunity to start and he's tough as nails. That block he made on the Amon-Ra St. Brown 27-yard touchdown Week 6 in Tampa Bay was one of the best plays of the year. He also rushed for a touchdown on a 4th & goal play in the playoff win over Tampa Bay.

Draft: The Lions aren't really in the market to add a young running back to the room but could do so later in the draft if the talent fits the slot. With Reynolds expected back in 2024, this is one of the most complete position groups heading into next season.

Quotable: "Yeah, he's improved in everything," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Gibbs at the end of the season. "I mean, I think you can see that. His protection has improved and that's not something that – you say, 'Well, we got him in here to protect.' No. But he's got to be able to do it and he's grown leaps and bounds in that regard.

"I think you see he's getting better in the pass game out of the backfield. That was somewhere we felt like there was a ton of room to grow. And it's getting better, and better, and better. And he's still got so much room to go there.