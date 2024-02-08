2023 position breakdown: Defensive line

Free agents: Tyson Alualu (unrestricted), Charles Harris (unrestricted), Romeo Okwara (unrestricted), Benito Jones (restricted), James Houston (exclusive rights).

As an exclusive rights free agent, the expectation would be for Houston to be back in Detroit in 2024 to compete for time on the edge. Jones played in all 17 games with 15 starts and was a factor in Detroit's terrific run defense.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes said this week the focus in free agency is first taking care of some of their own contract extensions that players have become eligible for. That could limit their spending some in free agency. I still expect them to add a veteran or two to the group.

Kansas City's Chris Jones is the top free agent out there but is probably out of their price range. There are a number of notable interior and edge free agents set to hit the market next month: Josh Allen (Jacksonville), Brian Burns (Carolina), Justin Madubuike (Baltimore), Christian Wilkins (Miami), Danielle Hunter (Minnesota), Leonard Williams (Seattle), Bryce Huff (New York Jets), D.J. Reader (Cincinnati) and Jonathan Greenard (Houston) are just a few who could become available. It's a strong free agent class along the defensive line.

Draft: This is typically the preferred method of roster building for Holmes, and the Lions have proved over the last three draft cycles they can find talent that can come in and contribute right away in all three days of the NFL Draft.

At the end of the first round there could be a couple of intriguing names like Missouri's Darius Robinson, Penn State's Chop Robinson or Washington's Bralen Trice still on the board.

I expect Holmes to add a young defensive lineman or two to that room.

Quotable: "You've got to be very strategic of how that pot is divided up or divvied up. But we'll be smart, and we'll make the right moves," Holmes said of free agency this year. "But yeah, it just changes the landscape a little bit in free agency.