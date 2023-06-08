Gardner-Johnson bringing an infectious energy to Detroit's secondary

"C.J. opens his mouth?" Lions head coach Dan Campbell joked this week when asked about Gardner-Johnson's energy at practice. "Yeah look, he's got a contagious energy. And there again, I just bring it up, as long as it's not affecting your job, and you stay focused on the job at hand, I think one of the reasons C.J. is that way is because that's how he gets his engine going.

"And so in turn, that just spills out into the offense, or your teammates and you can't help the level of intensity just, it raises. And I think that makes everybody around you better and more competitive because if you're not reaching that level of intensity in practice, you're probably going to get beat. So that's kind of why I like it. And there again, I'll just bring it up again, it forces you to keep your composure too, if you're on the opposite side of that."

Gardner-Johnson said the chemistry is building and will continue to build among Detroit's secondary in training camp. He likes where things are headed but knows more work needs to be put in.