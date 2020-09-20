INACTIVES: Lions at Packers

The Detroit Lions will be without a number of key starters on both sides of the ball for today's pivotal Week 2 NFC North matchup with the Packers in Green Bay.

On offense, Detroit will be without Pro Bowl wide receiver Kenny Golladay for a second consecutive week. He suffered a hamstring injury in practice ahead of Detroit's Week 1 game vs. Chicago that prevented him from in playing in that contest, and it will sideline him again this week. I expect rookie Quintez Cephus to fill in for Golladay again this week. He was targeted 10 times against the Bears last week, catching three of those targets for 43 yards.

Starting right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai has been dealing with a foot injury and will also miss his second straight game to open the season. He didn't practice all week and was questionable coming into today's contest, but will be inactive. I expect third-year tackle Tyrell Crosby to fill in at right tackle again this week.