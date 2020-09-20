RECAP: Lions at Packers

Detroit was penalized seven times for 70 yards in the game, but a few of those came at critical moments, including a hold by Oday Aboushi late in the first half that saved Green Bay 40 seconds on the clock, and then two subsequent personal foul penalties on Lions safety Will Harris on the next Packers possession that helped Green Bay march down the field in the two-minute offense and secure the lead for good on the Tonyan touchdown grab with 19 seconds left in the first half.

Detroit trimmed the lead to 34-21 early in the fourth quarter on a 24-yard pass from Stafford to Marvin Hall, but Green Bay responded right back with a 14-yard Jones touchdown. No comeback was in the cards for the Lions Sunday.

QB comparison: Aaron Rodgers wasn't his sharpest, but he didn't need to be with how the Packers ran the ball. He completed 18-of-30 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns for a 107.6 passer rating.

Stafford completed 20 of his 33 pass attempts for 244 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He had a 91.0 passer rating for the contest.