RECAP: Lions at Packers

Sep 20, 2020 at 04:46 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Penalties, turnovers, missed tackles and an inability to stop the Packers' rushing attack unfortunately was the storyline for the Detroit Lions in Green Bay Sunday.

After jumping out to a 14-3 lead in the first quarter, Detroit's play turned sloppy on both sides as they gave up 28 unanswered points in an eventual 42-21 loss that drops them to 0-2 to start the season and 0-2 in the division.

Running back Kerryon Johnson and wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. scored early for the Lions, but Detroit allowed touchdown passes to running back Aaron Jones (7 yards), tight end Robert Tonyan (11), Jones again (75), and a pick-six quarterback Matthew Stafford threw to Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan without an answer to find themselves down big.

There were several mistakes for the Lions Sunday that all played into the final result. Detroit had some untimely penalties, sacks (four total) and the Stafford turnover in the third quarter was a big one.

Lions at Packers Week 2 Photos

View photos from Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers Week 2 game at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Green Bay.

NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
1 / 28

NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
2 / 28

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions huddle before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
3 / 28

Detroit Lions huddle before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Jason Cabinda (45) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
4 / 28

Detroit Lions linebacker Jason Cabinda (45) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
5 / 28

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
6 / 28

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
7 / 28

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
8 / 28

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
9 / 28

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) celebrates after scoring a touchdown. during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
10 / 28

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) celebrates after scoring a touchdown. during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
11 / 28

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
12 / 28

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
13 / 28

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (30) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
14 / 28

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (30) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
15 / 28

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) celebrate during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
16 / 28

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) celebrate during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
17 / 28

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
18 / 28

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
19 / 28

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
20 / 28

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Dee Virgin (36) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
21 / 28

Detroit Lions cornerback Dee Virgin (36) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
22 / 28

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
23 / 28

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
24 / 28

Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) sacks Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
25 / 28

Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) sacks Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
26 / 28

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
27 / 28

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
28 / 28

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions

Detroit was penalized seven times for 70 yards in the game, but a few of those came at critical moments, including a hold by Oday Aboushi late in the first half that saved Green Bay 40 seconds on the clock, and then two subsequent personal foul penalties on Lions safety Will Harris on the next Packers possession that helped Green Bay march down the field in the two-minute offense and secure the lead for good on the Tonyan touchdown grab with 19 seconds left in the first half.

Detroit trimmed the lead to 34-21 early in the fourth quarter on a 24-yard pass from Stafford to Marvin Hall, but Green Bay responded right back with a 14-yard Jones touchdown. No comeback was in the cards for the Lions Sunday.

QB comparison: Aaron Rodgers wasn't his sharpest, but he didn't need to be with how the Packers ran the ball. He completed 18-of-30 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns for a 107.6 passer rating.

Stafford completed 20 of his 33 pass attempts for 244 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He had a 91.0 passer rating for the contest.

Promising trend: Tight end T.J. Hockenson had another nice game for the Lions to start the season, leading the team with 62 receiving yards on four catches. He's caught all nine of his targets the first two games and has a touchdown grab as well.

Worrisome trend: For the second straight week, the Lions had no answer for the run game. Last week, Chicago racked up 149 rushing yards in a 27-23 win.

It was worse this week in Green Bay, as the Packers racked up 259 yards and two touchdowns. It's the most rushing yards the Lions have allowed since giving up 269 yards to Minnesota in Week 14 of the 2011 season.

Interesting stat: The 85 points the Packers have scored over the first two weeks are the most since scoring 88 back in 1945.

Injury report: No significant injuries to report for the Lions.

