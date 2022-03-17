Culture & family brought new Lions WR DJ Chark to Detroit

Culture. Family. Fit.

Those were just a few of the reasons Lions wide receiver DJ Chark detailed during his introductory press conference in Allen Park Thursday to explain why Detroit was the best place for him to sign.

"We were talking to my agent and different players that was here… the culture is big and that's something that I really want," Chark said. "I really want to be part of a family and it feels like I'm entering one. Now I feel like it's on me to prove myself, but I feel like this was a very comfortable decision for me."

Chark said he turned down more than one multi-year offer from other teams because he thought the fit was best in Detroit. Former Lions players Marvin Jones Jr. and Jamal Agnew, teammates of Chark's last year in Jacksonville, had nothing but good things to say about Detroit when Chark talked to them about joining the Lions.