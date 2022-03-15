Lions awarded three compensatory draft picks

Mar 15, 2022
Tim Twentyman
Tim Twentyman

The NFL awarded 39 compensatory draft picks in the 2022 NFL Draft to teams on Tuesday, and the Detroit Lions were awarded three, including a third-round selection.

Under the rules for compensatory draft selections, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory picks.

Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. The formula was developed by the NFL management council. Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula, and no club may receive more than four compensatory picks in any one year.

The Lions were credited with losing wide receiver Kenny Golladay, linebacker Jarrad Davis, wide receiver Jamal Agnew, wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and kicker Matt Prater in the formula, while gaining just wide receiver Breshad Perriman and running back Jamaal Williams.

Detroit was awarded the top compensatory pick available, the 33rd selection in the third round, No. 97 overall. The Lions now have five of the top 100 picks in next month's NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

Detroit was also awarded a pick in the fifth round (No. 177 overall) and a pick in the sixth round (217).

