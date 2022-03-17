Lions sign unrestricted free agent WR DJ Chark

Mar 17, 2022 at 03:02 PM

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agent WR DJ Chark. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Chark joins the Lions after four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2018-21), where he appeared in 43 games (30 starts) and amassed 147 receptions for 2,042 yards (13.9 avg.) and 15 touchdowns. He also returned seven kickoffs for 186 yards (26.6 avg.) in 2018.

In 2019, Chark earned a Pro Bowl berth for a season in which he tallied 73 receptions for 1,008 yards (13.8 avg.) and eight touchdowns alongside two rushes for 20 yards (10.0 avg.) in 15 games played (14 starts).

He originally entered the NFL as a second-round draft selection (61st overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft out of LSU by the Jaguars.

Related Content

news

Lions re-sign S Tracy Walker to contract extension through the 2024 season

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they have re-signed S Tracy Walker to a contract extension through the 2024 season.
news

Lions re-sign C Evan Brown

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they have re-signed C Evan Brown.
news

Lions re-sign LB Alex Anzalone, S Jalen Elliott, LB Shaun Dion Hamilton and S C.J. Moore

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have re-signed LB Alex Anzalone, S Jalen Elliott, LB Shaun Dion Hamilton and S C.J. Moore.
news

Detroit Lions announce 2022 Touchdown in Your Town presented by Kroger applications now open

The Detroit Lions announced today 2022 online applications for Touchdown in Your Town presented by Kroger benefitting Michigan high school football programs are now open.
news

Lions re-sign OLB Rashod Berry and C Ryan McCollum

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have re-signed OLB Rashod Berry and C Ryan McCollum.
news

Lions tender 13 exclusive rights free agents

The Detroit Lions announced today that they have tendered 13 exclusive rights free agents.
news

Lions re-sign WR Josh Reynolds to contract extension through 2023 season

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have re-signed WR Josh Reynolds to a contract extension through the 2023 season.
news

USA Football adds Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp to its board of directors

USA Football, the sport's national governing body and a member of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, announced today that Principal Owner and Chair of the Detroit Lions Sheila Hamp has been named to its board of directors.
news

Lions re-sign LB Josh Woods

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they have re-signed LB Josh Woods.
news

Lions re-sign FB Jason Cabinda to contract extension through 2023 season

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have re-signed FB Jason Cabinda to a contract extension through the 2023 season.
news

Lions promote Ben Johnson to offensive coordinator

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that Ben Johnson has been named the team's offensive coordinator.
Advertising