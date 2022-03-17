Lions sign unrestricted free agent WR DJ Chark

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agent WR DJ Chark. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Chark joins the Lions after four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2018-21), where he appeared in 43 games (30 starts) and amassed 147 receptions for 2,042 yards (13.9 avg.) and 15 touchdowns. He also returned seven kickoffs for 186 yards (26.6 avg.) in 2018.

In 2019, Chark earned a Pro Bowl berth for a season in which he tallied 73 receptions for 1,008 yards (13.8 avg.) and eight touchdowns alongside two rushes for 20 yards (10.0 avg.) in 15 games played (14 starts).