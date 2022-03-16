Lions release OLB Trey Flowers

Mar 16, 2022 at 07:06 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions have parted ways with Trey Flowers, officially releasing the veteran edge rusher today in what seems to be mostly a salary cap move.

Flowers came to Detroit in 2019 as big free-agent acquisition under former general manager Bob Quinn. Flowers registered seven sacks in his first season with Detroit in 2019, but he's had just 3.5 sacks combined the last two seasons as he battled knee, shoulder and forearm injuries that allowed him to play in just 14 games combined in 2020 and 2021.

Current Lions general manager Brad Holmes called Flowers 'the ultimate leader' when asked about him after the season.

"We speak on behalf of our entire organization in thanking Trey for his contributions to the Detroit Lions over the last three years," Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell said in a joint statement Wednesday. "He has been an exemplary leader for our team both on and off the field and has helped us set a foundation for the future. Trey is a man of integrity who embodies what it means to serve his community and stand for something larger than yourself. We wish him and his family success as he enters the next stage of his career."

When healthy, Flowers was a terrific run defender and edge rusher for the Lions, finishing with 10.5 sacks in 29 games played. He was also terrific in the locker room, becoming a team leader and mentor to some of Detroit's young edge rushers. Flowers was the Lions nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2020, an annual honor that recognizes a player for outstanding community service activities off the field, in addition to excellence on the field.

Holmes is entering his second year as GM and will begin the process of retooling a Detroit defense that finished 29th in total defense and 30th in sacks last season with the beginning of NFL free agency this week.

