TIM AND MIKE: August 23 practice observations

Exiting early: Left guard Jonah Jackson left practice early after getting sick on the field during a team period. He was replaced by Logan Stenberg. Jackson stayed behind the action for a bit, but then left to go inside with trainers. – Tim Twentyman

Throwback: Tight end T.J. Hockenson went down after a collision with cornerback Jeff Okudah. Hockenson was down for several seconds before getting up. Hockenson shook it off and quickly returned to action.

Darren McCarty, a former member of the Red Wings legendary Grind Line and now a sports talk host, was right in front of the play. Had he ever been hit like that? "Not like that," McCarty said, before describing getting blindsided and having most of his equipment jarred loose – and not remembering how he skated to the bench. – Mike O'Hara