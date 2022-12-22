C Frank Ragnow named to 2023 Pro Bowl; 9 Lions named alternates

Frank Ragnow is a Pro Bowler for the second time in his career.

After earning his first nod in 2020, the Detroit Lions center was named to the NFC team once again on Wednesday.

Ragnow is the anchor in the middle for one of the best offensive lines in football.

Not only has Ragnow helped plow the way for the team's most rushing yards (1,765) through 14 games since 1998 and their most rushing touchdowns (19) since 1981, but Detroit's allowed just 19 sacks this season, tied with Dallas and Tampa Bay for the fewest in the league. Ragnow hasn't allowed a sack all season long and has been flagged just twice. In fact, the former first-round pick out of Arkansas hasn't allowed a sack since the 2019 season.

Ragnow played in just four games last year because of a foot injury that required surgery. The same foot has bothered him since Week 1 this year, but he's gutted through the pain and managed to play 13 games at a Pro Bowl level.

Led by Ragnow and the rest of his offensive line mates, three of whom earned alternate spots to this year's Pro Bowl, Detroit ranks in the top 10 offensively in points per game (5th), total offense (4th), passing offense (8th), red zone efficiency (3rd) and sacks allowed (1st).

"When you watch the tape every week, (o-line) coach (Hank) Fraley and I are both amazed with what he's able to do right now," Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said of Ragnow. "Honestly, when you talk to him he feels like he's not even hitting his standard or his mark. It certainly doesn't go unnoticed.