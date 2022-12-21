Lions at Panthers practice report: Dec. 21

Dec 21, 2022 at 03:41 PM

Detroit Lions:

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryTuesday*WednesdayThursdayGame Status
Kayode AwosikaGankleNPNP
Jason CabindaFBillnessNPNP
DeShon ElliottSshoulderNPNP
Matt NelsonTnot injury relatednot listedNP
Frank RagnowCfootNPNP
Derrick BarnesLBkneeLPLP
Evan BrownC/GankleLPLP
Taylor DeckerTelbowLPLP
Michael BrockersDLillnessFPFP

*The Lions conducted a walkthrough on Tuesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.

Related Content

news

C Frank Ragnow named to 2023 Pro Bowl; 9 Lions named alternates

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow has been named to the 2023 Pro Bowl.

news

NOTEBOOK: Goff to Williams connection is moving along after three games

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including the Goff-Williams connection, preparing for the Carolina Panthers and more.

news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson and Dave Fipp.

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions S DeShon Elliott 'probably won't be able to play' vs. Carolina Panthers

Advertising