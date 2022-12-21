Lions at Panthers practice report: Dec. 21

Detroit Lions:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Tuesday*
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Game Status
|Kayode Awosika
|G
|ankle
|NP
|NP
|Jason Cabinda
|FB
|illness
|NP
|NP
|DeShon Elliott
|S
|shoulder
|NP
|NP
|Matt Nelson
|T
|not injury related
|not listed
|NP
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|foot
|NP
|NP
|Derrick Barnes
|LB
|knee
|LP
|LP
|Evan Brown
|C/G
|ankle
|LP
|LP
|Taylor Decker
|T
|elbow
|LP
|LP
|Michael Brockers
|DL
|illness
|FP
|FP
*The Lions conducted a walkthrough on Tuesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.