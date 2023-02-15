Presented by

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 37: Ben Johnson on returning to Detroit & his expectations for 2023

Feb 15, 2023 at 06:40 PM

On this special episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson joins Tim Twentyman in studio to discuss why he returned to Detroit after interviewing for head coaching jobs in Houston, Carolina and Indianapolis this offseason. The two begin by talking through what Johnson learned from his first foray into the head coaching carousel and then get into what made Johnson want to return to Detroit and the Lions organization for a second season as offensive coordinator. Next, they break down how the offensive staff will handle the offseason and work to improve the scheme ahead of the 2023 season. After that, Tim asks about the plans for Jared Goff, the offensive line, Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown and what we may see from the offense as a whole this fall. To wrap things up, Tim and Ben Johnson discuss why Lions fans should be excited about the offensive side of the ball as the team enters the offseason and turns the page to 2023.

Highlights include:

  • 0:26: What did Ben Johnson learn from his interviews and the process of the coaching carousel?
  • 1:29: The "really simple" reason why Ben Johnson returned to Detroit for 2023
  • 3:08: How important is keeping most of the same offensive staff together for a second season?
  • 4:23: How did Dan Campbell impact Johnson's decision to return?
  • 5:21: A look at the position of "Passing Game Coordinator" as Tanner Engstrand moves into that role for 2023
  • 6:45: Ben Johnson's thoughts on Jared Goff's performance in 2022
  • 8:17: What's the next step for the Lions offense after such a successful season?
  • 10:06: What does Ben Johnson expect from Jameson Williams in year two?
  • 11:30: How does Amon-Ra St. Brown make the offense so much better?
  • 12:32: Breaking down the importance of the Lions' offensive line to what the team can do offensively
  • 14:17: How is the coaching staff tackling free agency and the team's pending free agents?
  • 15:15: How excited are the coaches for what the team is capable of ahead of the 2023 season?
  • 16:10: Wrapping up with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson

Related Content

news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 17: Pro Bowlers St. Brown, Goff and Ragnow in Las Vegas

On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie takes Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jared Goff and Frank Ragnow on the Las Vegas High Roller.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 36: Jamaal Williams, Jared Goff, Michael Brockers & more from Radio Row

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman takes the podcast to Radio Row at Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix, Arizona.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 35: 2023 Senior Bowl special with Ray Agnew, Shaun Dion Hamilton & more

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is on site in Mobile, Alabama for the 2023 Senior Bowl.

news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 16: Sherelle Hogan, Pure Heart Foundation founder

On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Sherelle Hogan, Pure Heart Foundation founder.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 34: Lions finish 9-8 - 2022 season wrap-up & offseason preview

On this episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman and producer PJ Clark wrap up the 2022 season after the Lions' Week 18 win.

news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 15: Mike Tirico, NBC Sports & Sunday Night Football

On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Mike Tirico, the voice of Sunday Night Football on NBC.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 33: Mike Tirico, Jamaal Williams preview Lions on Sunday Night Football

On this episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's matchup against the Packers with NBC's Mike Tirico, Packers.com's Mike Spofford, Lions running back Jamaal Williams and Justin Rogers of The Detroit News.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Lions win, defeat Chicago Bears 41-10 | Week 17 postgame breakdown

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 41-10 Week 17 win over the Chicago Bears.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 32: Alim McNeill talks energy at Ford Field ahead of Lions vs. Bears

On this episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's matchup against the Bears with Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic and Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 31: Taylor Decker breaks down Lions locker room culture, O-Line play

On this episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Saturday's matchup against the Panthers with Darrin Gantt and Lions tackle Taylor Decker.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions at New York Jets 2022 Week 15 postgame breakdown

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 20-17 Week 15 win over the New York Jets.

Advertising