Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 37: Ben Johnson on returning to Detroit & his expectations for 2023

On this special episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson joins Tim Twentyman in studio to discuss why he returned to Detroit after interviewing for head coaching jobs in Houston, Carolina and Indianapolis this offseason. The two begin by talking through what Johnson learned from his first foray into the head coaching carousel and then get into what made Johnson want to return to Detroit and the Lions organization for a second season as offensive coordinator. Next, they break down how the offensive staff will handle the offseason and work to improve the scheme ahead of the 2023 season. After that, Tim asks about the plans for Jared Goff, the offensive line, Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown and what we may see from the offense as a whole this fall. To wrap things up, Tim and Ben Johnson discuss why Lions fans should be excited about the offensive side of the ball as the team enters the offseason and turns the page to 2023.