A closer look at the Lions' Senior Bowl roster: Offense

Senior Bowl practices are just a week away, and the Detroit Lions and New York Jets now know which players they'll be coaching in the week-long all-star showcase of the best senior talent entering April's NFL Draft.

Here's a look at the offensive talent the Lions will get an up close look at down in Mobile, Ala. next week:

QUARTERBACKS

Malik Willis, Liberty

Sam Howell, North Carolina

Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky

Willis has electric athletic ability and arguably has the highest ceiling among this group. The Auburn transfer completed 61 percent of his passes for 2,857 yards with 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, while also rushing for 878 yards and 13 scores this past season. He's got a big arm and the athletic traits NFL teams love.

Howell saw his stock drop a little bit this season due to a couple bad performances, but he did lose all of his skill-position weapons to last year's draft. He still threw for over 3,000 yards with 24 touchdowns and nine picks. He also rushed for 828 yards and 11 touchdowns. He's athletic and has a chance to cement himself as the top quarterback in the group with a good week in Mobile.

Zappe set the NCAA record for passing yards (5,967) and touchdowns (62) this year while completing nearly 70 percent of his passes. He won't wow teams with his physical talents, but his anticipation and ability to read coverages and know where to go with the football are next level.