2021 position breakdown: Running backs

MVP: Swift's big-play potential was on display all season long both in the run and pass games. Had he not suffered a shoulder injury that cost him four games, he probably would have led all running backs in receptions.

He's quick and shifty, and has more power than some opponents who underestimate that aspect of his game. He's really the complete package.

Most improved: What a great story Reynolds proved to be at the end of the season. He was signed by Detroit in the preseason and had to introduce himself to his teammates in the huddle on gameday after arriving in Allen Park the day before. He ended up rushing for a touchdown in that debut.

He had a good preseason, which earned him a spot of the practice squad. Reynolds kept getting noticed by coaches on the practice field, so when Swift suffered his injury, and Williams was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, they gave Reynolds his shot. He rushed for 83 yards on 11 carries in Denver Week 14 and busted out for 112 yards on 26 carries in the Week 15 win over Arizona.

From a guy sitting on his couch waiting for a call in the preseason, to rushing for 100 yards against a pretty good Cardinals' defense, it's been quite the ride for Reynolds over the last four months.