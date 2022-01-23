TWENTYMAN: How TEs coach Ben Johnson helped spark Lions' offense

"Yeah, Ben really stepped in there about halfway through the year and became, you know, very involved and had a lot of ideas installing things and having his hand on a lot of the stuff the quarterback position was doing, really every position," Goff said after the end of the season.

"Really just heightening everybody. So his ceiling is – sky's the limit for him. Excited to hopefully have him back, and we'll see where that goes."

Tight end T.J. Hockenson worked closer with Johnson than anyone the first half of the season. Hockenson got off to a terrific start this year catching eight passes with a touchdown in each of Detroit's first two games. He was well on his way to breaking his Pro Bowl season marks from 2020 for receptions, yards and touchdowns, but a thumb injury not cost him the final five games of the season.

"Coach Johnson, he's probably one of the top – I always talk about (Iowa offensive coordinator) Brian Ferentz as one of my better coaches in my career – Ben is definitely at the top," Hockenson said.