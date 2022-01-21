MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Early predictions have Lions taking Hutchinson or Thibodeaux at 2

Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus:

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon (No. 2)

Why: Thibodeaux has a unique blend of physical tools that very few draft prospects possess. It's also a tailor-made blend to play on the edge in the NFL. He showed out in a big way this season, earning a 91.5 pass-rushing grade in the process.

Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati (No. 30)

Why: With the Lions cap-committed to Jared Goff in 2022, they don't need to reach for a quarterback. Still, if value falls into their lap, they won't say no. Ridder qualifies as such at this point, as he took massive steps forward with his decision-making and processing speed in 2021, earning a 90.7 overall grade in the process.

Austin Gayle, Pro Football Focus:

David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan (No. 28)

Why: There's no debating that Michigan edge defender David Ojabo had an absurd 2021 campaign. Having started his football career in 2017, he played just 26 defensive snaps for the Wolverines in 2020 before exploding with 41 pressures and an 88.2 pass-rushing grade this season. He's a raw prospect who will need to test through the roof at the combine to go in the first round come April, but that's well within the realm of possibility for the young superstar.

Jason McIntyre, Fox Sports:

Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (No. 2)

Why: Hutchinson's disappointing showing against Georgia in the playoff won't hurt his draft stock, as the Heisman Trophy runner-up stays home to play for the Lions.

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (No. 27)

Why: The Lions can take a flier on a QB late in the first round if they grade him out as a prospect who can sit for a year and then step in for Jared Goff. Willis is a massive boom-bust prospect with tantalizing upside. But he's extremely raw and is largely untested against top-flight competition.

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today:

Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (No. 2)

Why: After returning for his senior season, the 6-6, 265-pound defensive end overwhelmed opponents from start to finish en route to 14 sacks, a College Football Playoff berth and recognition as Heisman Trophy runner-up.

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State (No. 26)