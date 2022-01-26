A closer look at the Lions' Senior Bowl roster: Defense

EDGE RUSHER

Joshua Paschal, Kentucky

Cameron Thomas, San Diego State

Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State

Amare Barno, Virginia Tech

DeAngelo Malone, Kentucky

Micheal Clemons, Texas A&M

Thomas (No. 5), Johnson (No. 6) and Clemons (No. 9) all made Mel Kiper Jr.'s list of the top edge rushers in this draft, and all three will compete to be the best pass rusher in Mobile for the week. Johnson, a Georgia transfer, totaled 12 sacks and 18 tackles for loss this season. Thomas has position versatility and recorded 10.5 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss in 2021. Clemons had 7.0 sacks and 13 quarterback hits to go along with 11.5 tackles for loss.

Need at edge rusher: High. The Lions are certainly in the market to add a pass rusher, and they'll get an up-close look at a few good ones next week. Detroit's 30 sacks on the year were the third fewest in the NFL. It's certainly possible the Lions grab an underclassman pass rusher at No. 2, but teams can never have too many good pass rushers, so don't be surprised if someone from this list is looked at late in the first round or on Day 2 or Day 3 of the draft.

LINEBACKER

JoJo Domann, Nebraska

Quay Walker, Georgia

D'Marco Jackson, Appalachian State

Damone Clark, LSU

Channing Tindall, Georgia

Aaron Hansford, Texas A&M

Jeremiah Moon, Florida

It's a pretty versatile group of linebackers for the Lions with varying skill sets. There's the former safety turned linebacker Domann, who is kind of in the mold of a hybrid cover linebacker NFL defensive coordinators like to have. He can make his mark in coverage drills in Mobile. Tindall has terrific speed and coverage skills, while Clark and Walker are bigger more physical presences at the position.