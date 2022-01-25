2021 position breakdown: Cornerbacks

MVP: Oruwariye was the clear-cut best cornerback in Detroit in 2021. The numbers speak for themselves, and Oruwariye has a drive and a work ethic that won't allow him to rest on the laurels of one really good season.

Glenn said the next step in Oruwariye's evolution as a cornerback is to be a lock-down cover man. We know Oruwariye is a good playmaker by his six interceptions and 11 passes defended this year, but can he consistently travel with the opponent's No. 1 receiver and shut them down? That's the challenge Glenn posed to Oruwariye. It's a lofty one.

Most improved: It was hard not to feel really bad for Jacobs as he clutched his knee early in the Denver game Week 14 and was eventually carted to the locker room with a torn ACL.

Jacobs went from undrafted rookie to making the roster as a special teamer to becoming a solid No. 2 starter behind Oruwariye for a good portion of his rookie season.

Opponents completed just over 64 percent of their passes Jacobs' way with only one touchdown. He also broke up six passes.

Jacobs is a fearless football player, which means he doesn't mind coming up and taking on contact. He's a pretty good tackler, and looks to have a bright future once his knee is all healed up.

Quotable: "Obviously my body is my temple, so just taking care of my body, making sure that it's right," Oruwariye said after the season of his offseason training plans. But just working with a purpose. Going out there and training and working smart. Not just working hard but working smart, working on stuff that can help me and help this team win next year.