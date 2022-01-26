2021 position breakdown: Tight ends

Most improved: Wright signed with Detroit as an undrafted rookie out of Notre Dame with a reputation for being a block-first tight end. But Lions coaches quickly realized that wasn't the case as he continued to make plays in the passing game on the practice field. It became clear Wright had the skill set, he just wasn't given much of an opportunity to show it off in South Bend.

Wright has good speed and soft hands at 6-foot-5, 259 pounds, and his progression from training camp to the end of the season was pretty remarkable. He proved in 10 games played he can play and produce in this league.

Quotable: "I'm going to work out down in Nashville," Hockenson said after the season of his offseason plans. "George (Kittle) and all those guys. Me going down there, I think every year I continue to get better. This year at the beginning of the year, that was the best I ever felt, best football that I thought I was playing.