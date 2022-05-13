5 things to watch: Rookie minicamp

3. Paschal fit

Wash sees second-round pick Josh Paschal as a five-technique pass rusher in Detroit's base 4-3 defense, but he also sees the possibility of him moving inside at some point.

"We're going to play him at 5 (outside the tackle) in base," Wash said. "Paschal is a guy who can play inside and outside. He could be that disruptive three technique if he's big enough to handle it in there. He has great flexibility."

Don't be surprised to see Paschal try to put on a little weight this offseason to better handle the rigors of playing inside. He's not going to lose any of the quickness and explosion that put him on the Lions radar to begin with, but 10 quality pounds could go a long way to really making him a versatile inside/outside pass-rush weapon for the Lions early in his career.

4. Eye on safety

One other position where we could see some really good competition all summer for starting jobs and roster spots is at safety. We know Tracy Walker will start there, he was re-signed this offseason as a cornerstone player in the rebuild by GM Brad Holmes. But who starts next to him?

Veteran DeShon Elliott was signed in free agency, and he's got a good shot. His skill set seems to fit nicely in Detroit's scheme. But the Lions also used a third-round draft pick on Illinois safety Kerby Joseph, and players drafted in the first two days are expected to come in and compete for playing time.