5 things to watch: Lions vs. Eagles

The Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles face off at Ford Field today in the season opener for both clubs. The Eagles came into Ford Field and beat the Lions handily, 44-6, last season. Detroit will no-doubt be looking for some payback. The Lions think they're a much better team in the second season under general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell. Can Detroit kick their season off on a positive note in a big intraconference matchup between NFC hopefuls?

Here are five things I'll be on the lookout for in the Lions' regular season home opener today:

1. RAGNOW STATUS

Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow has been dealing with a groin injury that forced him to miss practice Thursday, but the good news out of Allen Park Friday was that Ragnow was back on the field for the open portion of practice. The team has officially listed Ragnow as questionable to play, so we'll know 90 minutes before kickoff if he's in or out. Speaking to reporters after practice Friday, Ragnow was cautiously optimistic he'd be ready to go by Sunday.

The Eagles have one of the better defensive fronts in football, so the Lions will miss Ragnow if he's inactive, especially with starting right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai already ruled out of at least the first four games with a back injury.