5 things to watch: Lions vs. Commanders

2. DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said this week he was both disappointed and encouraged by the defense's performance last week vs. Philadelphia. The Eagles racked up 455 total yards with 216 of those coming on the ground with four rushing touchdowns. Those totals, along with the 31 points allowed, are the disappointing part. But the encouraging thing for Glenn is he viewed a lot of the mistakes the Lions made on that side of the ball as correctable, if players just play within the scheme and be assignment sound.

The Commanders pose a different threat offensively than the Eagles did. Quarterback Carson Wentz isn't as mobile, but he's got some nice weapons in the pass game with wide receivers Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel, tight end Logan Thomas, and pass-catching backs Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic. Can the Lions learn from last week and be better?

3. CAN SWIFT KEEP ROLLING?

The third-year back out of Georgia took his first carry of the season 50 yards and kept rolling until he totaled 144 rushing yards and 175 total scrimmage yards with a touchdown in last week's season opener. Swift's 144 rushing yards put him third in the NFL in rushing after Week 1.