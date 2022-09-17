Lions vs. Commanders: How to watch, listen and follow

Sep 17, 2022 at 06:32 AM
PJ CLARK HEADSHOT 2021
PJ Clark

Digital Media Coordinator

The Lions are at home once again to face quarterback Carson Wentz, rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson and the Washington Commanders at 1:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Sept. 18. This is the second consecutive game for the Lions against the NFC East, their 2022 in-conference divisional matchup.

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Kenny Albert
  • Analyst: Jonathan Vilma

TV map: See where the Lions-Commanders matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.

2022-Wk2-TV-Map

Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.

Postgame Show: Watch the Detroit Lions LIVE Postgame Show presented by PinkEnergy following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and YouTube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring live analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences with immediate reactions from Coach Campbell and QB Jared Goff, player interviews, scores from around the NFL, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
2022-Tune-In-16x9-WAs

PREGAME ACTIVITIES

Pride Plaza: Start your pregame party at Pride Plaza on Brush Street, the Detroit Lions' official tailgate presented by Bud Light. Admission is free and the event includes Bud Light bars, beverage tents, Detroit food trucks, exciting interactive fan games and more.

Power Hour: Before the game, check out the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Power Hour for the first hour after gates open. Enjoy food and drink specials including $3.49 beers, $2.99 hot dogs and $2.49 sodas. Get an autograph from Lions Legends, meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and more!

Game Day Guide: Find all the info you need to have the best game day experience at Ford Field. Learn about Power Hour, Silver Savings, the Top 10 Things To Do on Game Day, traffic, parking and more.

Meet the Opponent: Washington Commanders

View photos of the starters for the Washington Commanders.

Head Coach Ron Rivera Offensive Coordinator: Scott Turner Defensive Coordinator: Jack Del Rio Special Team Coordinator: Nate Kaczor (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
1 / 28

Head Coach Ron Rivera

Offensive Coordinator: Scott Turner

Defensive Coordinator: Jack Del Rio

Special Team Coordinator: Nate Kaczor

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Terry McLaurin Backed up by Dyami Brown (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
2 / 28

WR Terry McLaurin

Backed up by Dyami Brown

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Charles Leno Jr. Backed up by Cornelius Lucas (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
3 / 28

OT Charles Leno Jr.

Backed up by Cornelius Lucas

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OG Andrew Norwell Backed up by Chris Paul (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
4 / 28

OG Andrew Norwell

Backed up by Chris Paul

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Chase Roullier (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
5 / 28

C Chase Roullier

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Trai Turner Backed up by Wes Schweitzer (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
6 / 28

OG Trai Turner

Backed up by Wes Schweitzer

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Sam Cosmi Backed up by Saahdiq Charles and Alex Akingbulu (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
7 / 28

OT Sam Cosmi

Backed up by Saahdiq Charles and Alex Akingbulu

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Logan Thomas Backed up by John Bates, Cole Turner and Armani Rogers (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
8 / 28

TE Logan Thomas

Backed up by John Bates, Cole Turner and Armani Rogers

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Curtis Samuel Backed up by Dax Milne (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
9 / 28

WR Curtis Samuel

Backed up by Dax Milne

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alex Brandon/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Jahan Dotson Backed up by Cam Sims (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
10 / 28

WR Jahan Dotson

Backed up by Cam Sims

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alex Brandon/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Carson Wentz Backed up by Taylor Heinicke and Sam Howell (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
11 / 28

QB Carson Wentz

Backed up by Taylor Heinicke and Sam Howell

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Antonio Gibson Backed up by J.D. McKissic and Jonathan Williams (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
12 / 28

RB Antonio Gibson

Backed up by J.D. McKissic and Jonathan Williams

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Montez Sweat Backed up by Casey Toohill (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
13 / 28

DE Montez Sweat

Backed up by Casey Toohill

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Daron Payne Backed up by Phidarian Mathis and Daniel Wise (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
14 / 28

DT Daron Payne

Backed up by Phidarian Mathis and Daniel Wise

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Jonathan Allen Backed up by Efe Obada (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
15 / 28

DT Jonathan Allen

Backed up by Efe Obada

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE James Smith-Williams Backed up by Shaka Toney (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
16 / 28

DE James Smith-Williams

Backed up by Shaka Toney

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Jamin Davis Backed up by Jon Bostic and Milo Eifler (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
17 / 28

LB Jamin Davis

Backed up by Jon Bostic and Milo Eifler

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Cole Holcomb Backed up by David Mayo and Milo Eifler (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
18 / 28

LB Cole Holcomb

Backed up by David Mayo and Milo Eifler

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Kendall Fuller Backed up by Rachad Wildgoose (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
19 / 28

CB Kendall Fuller

Backed up by Rachad Wildgoose

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB William Jackson III Backed up by Christian Holmes (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
20 / 28

CB William Jackson III

Backed up by Christian Holmes

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Benjamin St-Juste Backed up by Tariq Castro-Fields (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
21 / 28

CB Benjamin St-Juste

Backed up by Tariq Castro-Fields

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Kamren Curl Backed up by Darrick Forrest (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
22 / 28

S Kamren Curl

Backed up by Darrick Forrest

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Bobby McCain Backed up by Percy Butler and Jeremy Reaves (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
23 / 28

S Bobby McCain

Backed up by Percy Butler and Jeremy Reaves

(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Ed Zurga/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
P/H Tress Way (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
24 / 28

P/H Tress Way

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alex Brandon/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Joey Slye (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
25 / 28

K Joey Slye

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Camaron Cheeseman (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
26 / 28

LS Camaron Cheeseman

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
KR Dax Milne Backed up by Antonio Gibson (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
27 / 28

KR Dax Milne

Backed up by Antonio Gibson

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Dax Milne Backed up by Jahan Dotson (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
28 / 28

PR Dax Milne

Backed up by Jahan Dotson

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

  • Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict. Which team will score first? Will the Lions attempt a first half field goal? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a Lions autographed item. The season long winner will receive two (2) season tickets for the 2023 season!

FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

Related Content

news

Commanders Roundup: Carson Wentz calls Jahan Dotson's maturity 'very rare'

Catch up on all the Washington Commanders news heading into Sunday's matchup with the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

news

NOTEBOOK: Swift questionable for Lions-Commanders

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injury updates, a boost for the pass rush and more.

news

Lions vs. Commanders injury report: Sept. 16

Lions vs. Commanders injury report and game designations for Friday, September 16.

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Aidan Hutchinson: 'When I have an opportunity, I bet on myself'

Advertising