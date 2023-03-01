5 things to watch: 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

2. Defensive help

The Lions have to add talent and depth to every level of their defense. The good news is Holmes has five picks in the top 81 and cap space to work with. He has room to address the need both in free agency and the draft.

This week the focus will be on the on-field drills and most importantly the 15-minute interviews teams get with the prospects here in Indy. Detroit has the No. 6 overall pick and the No. 18 pick, plus two picks in the second round (No. 48 & No. 55) and one in the third (No. 81). There's a good chance Holmes is thinking best defensive player available at No. 6 and then best player on the board at No. 18.

This is a very strong defensive class at cornerback and edge rusher. There are some blue-chip interior defensive linemen at the top, while the linebacker and safety positions have pretty good depth.

3. Cornerback shuffle

Expect Holmes, Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to take a long, hard look at this year's cornerback prospects. That's an area where the Lions need to add talent and depth the most, and what a perfect year to go looking for cornerback help. It's a stacked class both with top talent and depth. Dane Brugler of The Athletic had three cornerbacks ranked in his Top 15 prospects and 13 cornerbacks listed in his Top 100.

Devon Witherspoon (Illinois), Christian Gonzalez (Oregon) and Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State) are all potential fits for the Lions in the first round. Who separates themselves from the pack this week? Does a sleeper emerge from the group of cornerbacks to warrant Day 1 consideration?

4. QB class

Last year when the Lions held the No. 2 overall pick, the pass rushers ruled the top of the class. Detroit got a great one in Aidan Hutchinson. Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter and Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. might be the two best players in this draft, but it's the quarterback class that's expected to dictate how the top of the draft plays out ahead of Detroit's pick at No. 6.