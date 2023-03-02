Lions could choose to bolster DL talent with No. 6 pick in Draft

INDIANAPOLIS – The Detroit Lions and general manager Brad Holmes are in a good spot sitting at No. 6 overall to grab one of the top defensive linemen in this year's NFL Draft, if that's the direction Holmes ultimately decides to go in.

This is a terrific class of defensive linemen, especially on the edge at pass rusher. The defensive line group here at the NFL Scouting Combine is led by Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who is arguably the best interior defender to come out of college in the last few years, though it surfaced Wednesday he has a warrant out for his arrest and is being charged with reckless driving and racing in connection with a crash that killed a college teammate and a recruiting staff member.

Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. is arguably the top edge player, notching 58.5 tackles for loss and 34.5 sacks the last three seasons for the Tide.

Depending on how things shake up with the quarterbacks at the top of the draft, Detroit could find themselves in a position to draft Carter, Anderson or whoever they identify as the best defensive lineman on their board when they're on the clock at No. 6. Adding a difference maker upfront to pair with budding youngsters like Aidan Hutchinson, James Houston, Alim McNeill and Josh Paschal could go a long way in helping the Lions' defense become a more consistent unit moving forward.