TWENTYMAN: 5 storylines to kick off the Divisional Round

The Detroit Lions will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field Sunday afternoon in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. The Lions are the No. 3 seed as the NFC North champions and the Bucs come in as the No. 4 seed as winners of the NFC South.

Here are five storylines for this matchup to kick off the week:

1. FAMILIAR FOE

These two teams squared off Week 6 in Tampa with the Lions winning 20-6. It was one of the best performances by Detroit's defense all season. They held the Bucs to just 251 yards of total offense and 46 yards rushing. Tampa Bay was just 2-of-12 converting on third down.

The Lions put up 380 yards of offense including 353 through the air, getting touchdowns from wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown (27 yards) and Jameson Williams (45). It was Detroit's fourth straight win by 14 or more points at the time.